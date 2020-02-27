NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NS opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,278 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

