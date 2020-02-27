ValuEngine Upgrades Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Sell

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NAVI. Barclays lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NAVI opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.11. Navient has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Navient by 6.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth $2,316,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Navient by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

