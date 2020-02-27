ValuEngine Upgrades Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) to Buy

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Misonix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Misonix stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Misonix has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Misonix had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $19.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Misonix by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Misonix during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Misonix during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Misonix by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Misonix by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

