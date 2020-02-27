Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MANT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mantech International will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

