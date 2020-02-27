Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Shares of KBAL opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $641.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66.
About Kimball International
Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.
