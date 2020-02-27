Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of KBAL opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $641.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 208,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 1,649.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

