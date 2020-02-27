Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of -0.13. Citizens has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $23.25.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 13.08%.
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
Featured Article: Forex
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.