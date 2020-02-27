Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of -0.13. Citizens has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 13.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Citizens by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Citizens by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 69,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

