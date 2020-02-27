Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT Lowered to $13.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s current price.

HT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,146 shares of company stock valued at $162,744. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 78,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

