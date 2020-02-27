Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $38.26.
Federated Hermes Company Profile
