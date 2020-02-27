T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 376.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TTOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 706.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,741 shares of company stock worth $79,423. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

