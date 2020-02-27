Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BMTC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.76. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $41.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

