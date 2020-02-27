ValuEngine Downgrades Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) to Strong Sell

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE FBM opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. Foundation Building Materials has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Foundation Building Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

