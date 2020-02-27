Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

DGICA opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Donegal Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $15.43.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $198.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

