Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
DGICA opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Donegal Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $15.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.
About Donegal Group
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.
