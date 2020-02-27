Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 2.20

Media headlines about Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock earned a daily sentiment score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWD. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Shares of WWD opened at $112.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average is $113.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,743,103.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,480 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $1,006,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,980 shares of company stock worth $8,675,862 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

