Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

BILI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 1.82. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

