Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Buy

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $347.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 33,994.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

