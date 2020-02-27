American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $103.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.44. American National Insurance has a 1-year low of $103.72 and a 1-year high of $150.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of American National Insurance by 800.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American National Insurance by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American National Insurance by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

