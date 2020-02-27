AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $706.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.69.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 37,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 456.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter worth $665,000. 34.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

