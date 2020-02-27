Asure Software’s (ASUR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Asure Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.
ASUR stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $134.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 493.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 2,861.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,536,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 62,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.
