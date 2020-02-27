Asure Software’s (ASUR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Asure Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

ASUR stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $134.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

In other Asure Software news, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 493.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 2,861.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,536,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 62,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

