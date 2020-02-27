Canaccord Genuity Lowers Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $40.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.39.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $47.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.47. Appian has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $63.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Appian will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,398 shares in the company, valued at $285,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,165,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 2,806.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after acquiring an additional 564,154 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,578,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,736,000 after acquiring an additional 431,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after acquiring an additional 303,782 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at $12,274,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 232,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

