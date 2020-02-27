PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $8.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PC Tel an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCTI. TheStreet downgraded PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of PC Tel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

PCTI stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. PC Tel has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $141.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of -0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.65%.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

