Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.35. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $40.89 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $2,544,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,367,000 after buying an additional 303,089 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

