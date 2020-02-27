-$0.58 EPS Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,802 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $908,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 290,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 138,403 shares in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.80 million, a P/E ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

