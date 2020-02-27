Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expands By 110.2%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the January 30th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Hayden Royal LLC owned 5.74% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

