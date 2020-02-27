Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.48. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.