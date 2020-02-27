Short Interest in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Expands By 100.0%

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 30th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of IF Bancorp stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. IF Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $24.05.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 12.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of IF Bancorp worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of IF Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

