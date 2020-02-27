Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the January 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

COT opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Cott has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cott from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COT. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cott during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cott during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cott by 137.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cott during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cott during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

