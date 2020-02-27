One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Up 98.7% in February

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the January 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 396,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 million, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 2.00. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.