Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Update

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the January 30th total of 52,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

VBLT opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

