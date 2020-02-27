Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 211 to GBX 205. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hastings Group traded as low as GBX 166.70 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 169.10 ($2.22), with a volume of 364779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.32).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HSTG. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 197.38 ($2.60).

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

