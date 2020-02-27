Short Interest in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Increases By 94.7%

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 596,800 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the January 30th total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99. DIRTT Environmental has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRTT. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $22,284,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,514,000. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $16,533,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $4,625,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $3,809,000. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

