Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the January 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 748,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 234,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 24,856 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

