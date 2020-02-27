BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Up 97.5% in February

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the January 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.35% of BSQUARE worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.