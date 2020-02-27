IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Update

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IKONICS stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.25. IKONICS has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.34.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

