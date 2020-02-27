IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IKONICS stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.25. IKONICS has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.34.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hastings Group Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade
Hastings Group Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade
Short Interest in DIRTT Environmental Increases By 94.7%
Short Interest in DIRTT Environmental Increases By 94.7%
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
BSQUARE Co. Short Interest Up 97.5% in February
BSQUARE Co. Short Interest Up 97.5% in February
IKONICS Co. Short Interest Update
IKONICS Co. Short Interest Update
Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc Short Interest Up 100.0% in February
Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc Short Interest Up 100.0% in February


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report