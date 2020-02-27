Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth $3,764,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 58,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBMT stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $133.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBMT. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

