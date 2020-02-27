Short Interest in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Rises By 104.1%

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the January 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 424,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
TELUS stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. TELUS has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65.
TELUS shares are going to split on Wednesday, March 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 48.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.
