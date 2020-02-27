Short Interest in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Rises By 104.1%

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the January 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 424,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

TELUS stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. TELUS has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS shares are going to split on Wednesday, March 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. TELUS had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 48.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

