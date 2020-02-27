Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Update

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the January 30th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Happiness Biotech Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HAPP opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Happiness Biotech Group has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

