Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Short Interest Up 90.9% in February

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the January 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RUSHB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RUSHB opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 399.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 207.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

