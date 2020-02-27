John Menzies (LON:MNZS) PT Lowered to GBX 540

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MNZS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 539 ($7.09) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of MNZS stock opened at GBX 338 ($4.45) on Thursday. John Menzies has a one year low of GBX 353.50 ($4.65) and a one year high of GBX 575 ($7.56). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 432.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 422.47. The company has a market capitalization of $287.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

