Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 62 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 62 price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LHN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 62 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 51 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 61 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 58.09.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

