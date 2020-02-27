Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €77.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €77.00 ($89.53) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.94 ($95.28).

FRA:BAYN opened at €67.85 ($78.90) on Thursday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €75.09 and a 200-day moving average of €69.42.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

