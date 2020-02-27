Baader Bank Analysts Give Duerr (ETR:DUE) a €34.00 Price Target

Duerr (ETR:DUE) received a €34.00 ($39.53) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DUE. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Main First Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.96 ($37.16).

DUE opened at €27.12 ($31.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08. Duerr has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12 month high of €42.26 ($49.14). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

