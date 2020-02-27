alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €19.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

AOX has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.44 ($20.27).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €17.75 ($20.64) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.50.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

