Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €16.50 by UBS Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €16.50 ($19.19) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.73 ($19.46).

ENGI opened at €16.36 ($19.02) on Thursday. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.63). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.64.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

