Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €20.00 Price Target

Carrefour (EPA:CA) received a €20.00 ($23.26) price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.99 ($20.92).

Shares of CA opened at €16.55 ($19.24) on Thursday. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($27.53). The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.42 and its 200-day moving average is €15.51.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

