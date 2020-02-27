Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given a €850.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) received a €850.00 ($988.37) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €797.86 ($927.74).

Analyst Recommendations for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

