Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €20.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.82 ($30.02).

UG stock opened at €18.06 ($21.00) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.43. Peugeot has a 1 year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 1 year high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

