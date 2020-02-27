Barclays Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €17.50 Price Target

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been given a €17.50 ($20.35) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CA. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.99 ($20.92).

Shares of CA stock opened at €16.55 ($19.24) on Thursday. Carrefour has a one year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a one year high of €23.68 ($27.53). The company’s 50-day moving average is €15.42 and its 200 day moving average is €15.51.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

