British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,250 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BATS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,748.21 ($49.31).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,288 ($43.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,403.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,069.92. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,500.50 ($46.05).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

