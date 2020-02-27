Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,300 by Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 5,300 ($69.72) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($89.45) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,598.24 ($86.80).

RB opened at GBX 6,233 ($81.99) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,270.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a one year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

