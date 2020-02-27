Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €31.00 Price Target for Duerr (ETR:DUE)

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Duerr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.96 ($37.16).

Shares of Duerr stock opened at €27.12 ($31.53) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.95. Duerr has a one year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a one year high of €42.26 ($49.14).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

